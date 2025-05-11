Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,140 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.69.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.16. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

SRCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Saturday.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

