Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,228 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Middlesex Water worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 771.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middlesex Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In other news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,325.60. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

