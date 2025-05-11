Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 18,659 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

STNE opened at $13.66 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. Analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

