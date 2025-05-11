Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,452 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,381 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,749 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,400,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,765,000 after buying an additional 95,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.97 million, a P/E ratio of -136.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.