Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 8,102 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in eXp World were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,024,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 123,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.
eXp World Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of eXp World stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.66.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $954.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is -181.82%.
Insider Activity
In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,968,400 shares in the company, valued at $438,053,664. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,943,100. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than eXp World
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.