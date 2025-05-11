Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 9,433 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Redfin worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Redfin by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Redfin by 18,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Redfin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDFN opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.50. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised Redfin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Redfin to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $180,730.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,616 shares in the company, valued at $831,968.40. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

