Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Uniti Group worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $293.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

