Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Arlo Technologies worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 234.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 102,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $251,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,545,663. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 135,183 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,401,847.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,092,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,326,881.38. This trade represents a 11.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,164,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,439. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.81. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

