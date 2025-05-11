Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

DDS opened at $362.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.09 and a 200 day moving average of $408.13. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.24 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.71%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

