Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,545 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 67,449 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 544.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $40.50 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $962.73 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.71 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Proto Labs

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.