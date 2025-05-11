Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,189. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $34,967.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,436.10. This trade represents a 6.21 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMT opened at $12.75 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $44.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.04%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

