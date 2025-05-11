Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Primis Financial by 1,066.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,541,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primis Financial

In other news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,469 shares in the company, valued at $882,035.93. This trade represents a 12.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primis Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $221.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Primis Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is -137.93%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

