Promising Airline Stocks To Research – May 9th

Expedia Group, United Airlines, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that operate commercial air transportation services. Owning these stocks gives investors a claim on the airline’s assets, revenue and profits. Their market value tends to be sensitive to factors such as fuel prices, passenger demand, economic cycles and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $11.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,560. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average of $175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.69. 4,058,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,406,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,800,360. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

