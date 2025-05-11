Promising Outdoor Stocks Worth Watching – May 9th

Get alerts:

Affirm, Walmart, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is outdoor recreation, encompassing the design, manufacture and retail of gear, apparel and equipment for activities like camping, hiking, fishing, skiing and climbing. Their financial performance is often driven by seasonality and weather patterns as well as broader consumer discretionary spending trends. Investors track these equities to gain exposure to the growing market for adventure tourism, athleisure and nature-based leisure pursuits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,571,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,821. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.55 and a beta of 3.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.96. 7,388,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,787,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.82. 938,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.53. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Featured Articles