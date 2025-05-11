Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QFIN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 12.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $12,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of QFIN opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $613.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

