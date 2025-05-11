Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $2.42 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.93% and a negative net margin of 264.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.