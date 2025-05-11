Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Reviva Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.08. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVPH. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.