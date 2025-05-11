Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Price Target to $6.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 3.7 %

RYAM stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 306,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

