Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Sabre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.57 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $776.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.65 million. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

