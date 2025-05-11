SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEACOR Marine Stock Up 4.0 %

SMHI opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.