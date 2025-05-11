Sherman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

