Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Capital One Financial upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Shopify by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.