Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 19,378 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 129.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

