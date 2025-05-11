Stifel Financial Corp Buys 15,447 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MARA were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MARA by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MARA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 372,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 899,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 135,133 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MARA Trading Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.74 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

