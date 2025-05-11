Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,154 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Viper Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

VNOM opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.05. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viper Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

