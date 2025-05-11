Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $94,987,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,903,000 after buying an additional 823,588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after buying an additional 433,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,294,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,396,000 after acquiring an additional 429,574 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AZEK’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $51.50 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,765 shares in the company, valued at $35,645,427.95. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

