Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 996,155 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $41,317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

