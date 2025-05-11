Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 1,206,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 398,700 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 652,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 486,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $550.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

