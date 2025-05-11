Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,982,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after buying an additional 100,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AdvanSix by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.59.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.15 million. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,713.12. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered AdvanSix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

