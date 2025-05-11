Stifel Financial Corp Has $751,000 Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $58.74 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
