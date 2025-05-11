Stifel Financial Corp Has $796,000 Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 129,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 465.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $4.23 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $377.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

