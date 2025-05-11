Stifel Financial Corp Has $805,000 Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Lumentum by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $80.00 price target on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Get Our Latest Report on LITE

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.