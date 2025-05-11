Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 1,252.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,978,000.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.37. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $116.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,020.31. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

