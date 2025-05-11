Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TCW Flexible Income ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,282,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 589,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,796,000 after purchasing an additional 301,715 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,666,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 147,688 shares in the last quarter.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.