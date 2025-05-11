Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 91,671.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HRTG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE HRTG opened at $26.02 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.68 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,339.60. The trade was a 14.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $63,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,808 shares in the company, valued at $16,228,218.16. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.