Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 434,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.