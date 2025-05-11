Stifel Financial Corp Invests $679,000 in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

NYSE:DXYZ opened at $37.86 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17.

