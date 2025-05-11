Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in UGI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 82,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 37,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $35.03 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. UGI’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In related news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

