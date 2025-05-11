Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 800 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $685.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

