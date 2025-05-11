Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LTH. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 135,116 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Time Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,045,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTH opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

