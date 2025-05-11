Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,600 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFV. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 491,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,009,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

IFV opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

