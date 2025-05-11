Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,987 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 276,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $362.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.68. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

