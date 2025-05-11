Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,240 Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 152,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIL opened at $47.86 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2021 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

