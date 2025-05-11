Stifel Financial Corp Sells 50,649 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,649 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Innodata were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 2,038.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 293,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at $11,283,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at $8,368,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Innodata by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 300,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 207,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $3,165,655.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,200. The trade was a 44.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,620. This represents a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innodata

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Articles

