Stifel Financial Corp Sells 663 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,312,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 229,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $179.42. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.19.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

