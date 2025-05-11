Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,891 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,166,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,112,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Nextracker by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nextracker by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,005,000 after buying an additional 483,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.03. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

Several research firms have commented on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,822.70. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

