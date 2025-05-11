Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 722,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,177,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 554,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 82,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.35%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

