Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,581 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $116,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,180. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 target price on Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

