Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Stratified LargeCap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Stratified LargeCap Index ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratified LargeCap Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000.

SSPY opened at $77.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. Stratified LargeCap Index ETF has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $83.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.94.

The Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified LargeCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 500 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSPY was launched on Jan 4, 2019 and is managed by Syntax.

