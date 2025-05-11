Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.58. Studio City International shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 2,384 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.72 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

